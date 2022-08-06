Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Barbara K. Rimer Sells 11,026 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

