agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. agilon health updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.59. 2,520,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.76. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGL shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Trading of agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $178,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,053 shares of company stock valued at $16,617,223. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,863,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in agilon health by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

