AhaToken (AHT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.43 Million

AhaToken (AHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, AhaToken has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One AhaToken coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AhaToken has a market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AhaToken alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,940,943 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AhaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AhaToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AhaToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AhaToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AhaToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AhaToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.