Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $218,580.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.21 or 0.07389569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00164722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00697520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00612896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005741 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.