Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.21 or 0.99981554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00229303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00277149 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

