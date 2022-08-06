Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $38.27. 925,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,614. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.