Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.87.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $262.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

