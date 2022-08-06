Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.87.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

