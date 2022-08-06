Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.87.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.