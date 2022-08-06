Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,094. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.