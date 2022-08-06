Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

