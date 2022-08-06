AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.86.
AirBoss of America Trading Up 14.2 %
Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
