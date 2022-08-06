AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.86.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.71. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

