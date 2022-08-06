Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.89

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €100.89 ($104.01) and traded as high as €104.48 ($107.71). Airbus shares last traded at €104.10 ($107.32), with a volume of 1,087,103 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($187.63) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.62.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.