AirSwap (AST) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $384,434.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

