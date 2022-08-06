Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Airtel Africa Stock Performance
Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.45 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,092.86.
Airtel Africa Increases Dividend
About Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
