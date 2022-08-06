Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

AKBA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 6,811,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,136. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 286,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

