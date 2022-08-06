Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

AKRO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 355,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

