Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after buying an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.