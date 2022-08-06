Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alector had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alector by 88.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alector Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

