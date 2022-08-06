Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alector had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.06%.
Alector Stock Performance
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Alector by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alector by 88.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
