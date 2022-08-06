Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Cormark

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ASTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TSE:ASTL opened at C$12.21 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

