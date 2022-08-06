Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $10.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.80 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,067,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,717,824. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

