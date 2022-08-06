Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,341. Alico has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alico will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alico

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

In related news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alico by 45.6% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alico by 199.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

