Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $42,239.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,228.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

