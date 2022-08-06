Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,547.22% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
