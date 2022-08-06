ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $4,998.36 and $235.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

