Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($268.04) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($252.58) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($273.20) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($248.45) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($272.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Allianz Stock Performance

ALV opened at €176.64 ($182.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €182.25 and a 200 day moving average of €201.87. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($172.47) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($213.20).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

