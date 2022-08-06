AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at AlloVir
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlloVir (ALVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.