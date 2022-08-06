AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $67,152.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $225,167. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Recommended Stories

