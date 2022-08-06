Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 93.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
