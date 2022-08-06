Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 3,122,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,445. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 93.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

