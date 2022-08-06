Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

