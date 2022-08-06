Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance
ATHE stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
