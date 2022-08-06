Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

ATHE stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.