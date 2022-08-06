Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

