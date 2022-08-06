Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. DA Davidson currently has a $151.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.99.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %
Amazon.com stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,232,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,550,000 after buying an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after buying an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after buying an additional 11,657,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
