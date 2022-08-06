Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. DA Davidson currently has a $151.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,686,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,232,560. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,550,000 after buying an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after buying an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after buying an additional 11,657,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

