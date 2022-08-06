AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:AMC traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 125,780,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,927,912. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

