Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.