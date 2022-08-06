Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE AEE opened at $91.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,041,000 after buying an additional 148,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

