America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

ATAX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.21.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.