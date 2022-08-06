American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Sells 255 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) Director John T. Rippel sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $16,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Campus Communities Price Performance

NYSE ACC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

