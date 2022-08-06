American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Director John T. Rippel Sells 255 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) Director John T. Rippel sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $16,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE ACC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
