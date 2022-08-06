American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on September 1st

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

AWK opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

