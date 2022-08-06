Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of COLD opened at $31.05 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 180,887 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.