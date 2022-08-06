AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

AMETEK stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

