Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.65. 85,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

