Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,951. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.