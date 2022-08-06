Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,951. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,779 shares of company stock worth $1,237,966. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

