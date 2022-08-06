AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AMN traded up $9.59 on Friday, hitting $117.83. 1,281,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,777. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

