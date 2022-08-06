Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.34

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00005767 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 38,061,062 coins and its circulating supply is 37,948,708 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
