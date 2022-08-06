Ampleforth Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.90 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00024911 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $88.37 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 216.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00624685 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

