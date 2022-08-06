Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

