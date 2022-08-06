Analysts Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $145.95

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

