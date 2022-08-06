Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 12.7, suggesting that its stock price is 1,170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.8% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -252.79% -19.65% Qudian -2.65% -0.45% -0.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.72 -$91.15 million N/A N/A Qudian $259.55 million 1.08 $92.44 million ($0.03) -36.99

Qudian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Qudian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Qudian

(Get Rating)

Qudian Inc. operates online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

