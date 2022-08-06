Anchor Neural World Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

