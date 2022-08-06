Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 127 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,309,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after buying an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.